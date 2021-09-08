At Least One Dead after 7.0-Magnitude Quake Rocks Mexico near Acapulco

By Staff, Agencies

A strong 7.0-magnitude tremor has struck Mexico’s Pacific coast, the United States Geological Survey has reported. The quake was felt in Acapulco as well as Mexico City and has reportedly caused some damage.

The quake hit some 20.7km [12.8 miles] northeast of Acapulco, Mexico’s largest beach resort and a major seaport on the Pacific coast.

The USGS initially reported the tremor’s magnitude as 7.4, but later downgraded it to 7.0.

Civil Protection Authorities in Guerrero state, which has borne the brunt of the impact from the quake, have urged residents to stay calm.

While the governor of Guerrero state, Hector Astudillo, assured the public that no major damage had resulted from the quake, he reported that one person died in the city of Coyuca de Benitez after a post collapsed on him.

The quake reportedly caused rockslides and damaged the outer walls of some of the buildings. A video allegedly taken in one of the beachfront hotels in Acapulco showed tiles strewn on the floor.

The tremors were also felt in Mexico City, located some 375km [230 miles] from Acapulco, reportedly causing buildings to sway and residents to rush out of their homes in panic.

Footage has emerged online showing terrified residents huddling in the streets as lightning illuminated the night sky.

While the USGS estimated that “significant casualties and damage” were likely, Mexico City authorities said that the quake did not appear to have caused any major destruction. Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of public security, reported that the quake knocked out power in several neighborhoods, but that no “relevant damages” have been inflicted on the Mexican capital.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that the region was spared any serious structural damage.