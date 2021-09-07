- Home
Lebanon 1,148 COVID-19 Cases, Deaths on the Rise
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 15 coronavirus deaths and 1,148 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.
The cases were found among 19,172 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7.6 percent.
The report also showed that 424 people were in hospital with the virus, including 205 patients in intensive care and 50 on ventilators.
Among the latest cases, 16 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,129 deaths and 609,189 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Sunday's death figure was the highest since May 16, when 18 people died of complications from the virus.
Meanwhile, a total of 10,783 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,505,514 or 31.6 percent of the eligible population, as well as 7,164 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,229,949 individuals or 25.8 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.
