“Israel” in Chaos after Heroic Prison Break by Palestinians

By Staff, Ynet

The “Israeli” entity is facing the repercussions of the heroic prison break by six Palestinian detainees who tunneled out of their cell and escaped from the maximum security prison at Gilboa.

The preliminary police investigation has revealed a series of blunders made by “Israeli” prison officials.

The escape marks an embarrassing security breach just ahead of the “Israeli” New Year.

The preliminary investigation revealed the tunnel had been dug very close to the prison guard tower. It is now being examined whether the guard who was on the shift during the escape had fallen asleep, a suggestion to which the “Israeli” entity’s Prison Service has not officially responded.

In addition, it has emerged there were intelligence warnings about three of the prisoners before the escape, which suggested they were planning to flee.

In the aftermath of the escape, police patrols around synagogues in the area have been bolstered.

An “Israeli” Prison Service source said they are preparing for the possibility that staff in prisons across the entity could be attacked and riots might break out.

“Israeli” Security officials said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area. "Israeli" Army Radio said 400 prisoners are being moved as a protective measure against any additional escape attempts.