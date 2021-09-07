- Home
“Israeli” Military Chief Says “Accelerating” Iran Strike Plans
By Staff, Agencies
Military plans dealing with Iran’s nuclear program have been “greatly accelerated”, the “Israeli” entity’s military chief warned, as questions on the ability to revive a landmark accord limiting Tehran’s weapons development continue to grow.
Preparations for possible action against Iran are being intensified, Chief of General Staff Aviv Kohavi said in an interview published on Monday, adding “a significant chunk of the boost to the military budget, as was recently agreed, was intended for this purpose”.
“It’s a very complicated job with much more intelligence, much more operational capabilities, much more armaments. We’re working on all these things,” Kohavi told Walla news.
He also said efforts were under way throughout the Middle East to check Iran’s allies.
The main objective is “minimizing Iranian presence in the Middle East with an emphasis on Syria … But these operations take place throughout the Middle East. They’re also against Hamas, against Hezbollah”, said Kohavi.
Iran has long assured its nuclear program is peaceful, noting it has worked with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] on its activities.
