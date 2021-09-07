- Home
‘Israeli’ Military Conducts Overnight Airstrikes Following Launching Of Incendiary Balloons
By Staff, Agencies
The Zionist occupation regime conducted air strikes on the Gaza Strip on the night of Monday to Tuesday, after incendiary balloons were launched into the occupied territories from Gaza causing bushfires.
"Fighter planes overnight targeted a Hamas rocket-making workshop and Hamas military field in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip," the Zionist military claimed in a statement.
The strikes were in response for the incendiary balloons launched into the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, the Zionist regime claimed.
‘Israeli’ firefighters had earlier in the day reported three bushfires in ‘Israeli’ communities near Gaza, caused by incendiary balloons.
The strikes come after the successful escape from a Zionist prison of six Palestinian detainees, most of whom are members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement.
The Zionist forces deployed checkpoints around Gaza on Monday to prevent the escapees from trying to enter, according to the occupation’s military.
