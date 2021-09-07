Iran’s Amir Abdollahian: Washington Not Defendant but Criminal in Breaching JCPOA

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian emphasized that it was the Americans who inflicted the major damage to Iran nuclear deal, so they are the criminals in that respect, not merely the defendants.

Amir Abdollahian made the comment at noon time Monday, at Martyr Soleimani Building of the Foreign Ministry, as he was the host of the foreign countries’ ambassadors in Tehran to congratulate him for shouldering his new diplomatic responsibility.

He announced that the 13th government considers negotiations an effective diplomatic tool and will never distance itself from negotiations.

The top Iranian diplomat meanwhile elaborated on the diplomatic approach of the new government and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s major priorities in that field.

Amir Abdollahian said that the foreign policy of the 13th government will be balanced, dynamic, and smart.

We insist to dispatch this message to the entire world that our foreign policy will have a balanced basis. Based on that foundation, one of our major priorities is our look at our neighbors, which has no exceptions, he said at the beginning of his talks.

The foreign minister said that Iran’s next priority is its special approach towards the Asian countries, arguing that Asia has unique characteristics in the 21st century thanks to the existence of newly emerged political powers and the new opportunities they have created for Asia and the world.

“We have lots of friends and allies among our neighbors and in Asia and in the priorities of our foreign policy and pay special attention to those two axes. Yet, as it is obvious from the 13th government’s foreign policy, our prioritizing our neighbors and the Asian countries does not mean that we ignore the rest of the world; paying attention to the Arabic and Islamic countries, as well as the African, Latin American, European, and Western countries comprises a part of our active and dynamic foreign policy, added Amir Abdollahian.”

The foreign minister said that campaign against the coronavirus pandemic is among the priorities of President Ebrahim Raisi’s government, adding that besides paying attention to maximum production of Iranian vaccines, the Foreign Ministry in collaboration with the respected foreign ambassadors managed to supply a large number of vaccines.

He added that keeping in mind worrying conditions in Afghanistan, we did not ignore paying attention to over four million refugees and are pursuing the vaccination of those Afghan guests in Iran.

On Iran’s nuclear talks with the world powers, Amir Abdollahian said that as he has emphasized in his talks with Enrique Mora, that Iran had a positive viewpoint to the negotiations as an opportunity for diplomacy, but Tehran also believe that negotiation for the sake of negotiation has any benefit neither for the Iranian nation nor for any of the other sides.