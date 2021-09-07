- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 641 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 13 coronavirus deaths and 641 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
The cases were found among 12,545 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7.5 percent.
The report also showed that 426 people were in hospital with the virus, including 197 patients in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.
Among the latest cases, 14 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,114 deaths and 608,041 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Sunday's death figure was the highest since May 16, when 18 people died of complications from the virus.
Comments
- Related News