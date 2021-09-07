No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Lebanon Records 641 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 641 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 13 coronavirus deaths and 641 cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

The cases were found among 12,545 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7.5 percent.

The report also showed that 426 people were in hospital with the virus, including 197 patients in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.

Among the latest cases, 14 were among travelers to Lebanon from abroad. The new numbers bring the aggregate in Lebanon to 8,114 deaths and 608,041 cases since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Sunday's death figure was the highest since May 16, when 18 people died of complications from the virus.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 641 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 641 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

12 hours ago
Imam Khamenei Condoles with Sayyed Nasrallah over Prominent Shia Figure’s Demise

Imam Khamenei Condoles with Sayyed Nasrallah over Prominent Shia Figure’s Demise

14 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the 15th Anniversary of July 2006 Victory

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the 15th Anniversary of July 2006 Victory

15 hours ago
Hezbollah Hails the Successful Escape of Palestinian Resistance Men from the Most Fortified ‘Israeli’ Prisons

Hezbollah Hails the Successful Escape of Palestinian Resistance Men from the Most Fortified ‘Israeli’ Prisons

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 07-09-2021 Hour: 11:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot