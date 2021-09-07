No Script

Imam Khamenei Condoles with Sayyed Nasrallah over Prominent Shia Figure’s Demise

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei condoled with the Hezbollah’s Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah over the passing of a prominent Lebanese Shia figure.

In a written message addressed to Sayyed Nasrallah on Monday, Imam Khamenei expressed condolences over the demise of Sheikh Abdul-Amir Qabalan, former speaker of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon.

The letter of condolences read the following:

In a letter to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah of Lebanon, Imam Khamenei offered his condolences on the demise of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Amir Qablan, the Head of the Supreme Islamic Shia Council. The text of the Leader of the Revolution’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Beneficent, the Merciful

Your Excellency, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may his successes continue],

I offer my condolences on the demise of the mujahid scholar, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Abdul Amir Qablan [may God bestow His mercy upon him], to his respected family, the honorable Supreme Islamic Shia Council, all the admirers and friends of the deceased, and to the Shia population of Lebanon. He was a valuable, faithful friend for the Resistance Movement and you personally. He lived a blessed life filled with working for great goals for Lebanon. His death is truly unfortunate. I ask God, the Almighty, for His mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.

Sayyed Ali Khamenei

September 6, 2021

The assembly is the most prominent body representing the adherents to Shia Islam in Lebanon. Qabalan assumed its speakership in 2000 given his vast contribution to the promotion of Shia Islam’s values in the country and beyond as well as his position as an eminent religious scholar.

Sheikh Qabalan passed away on Saturday at the age of 85.

