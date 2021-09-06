No Script

Hezbollah Hails the Successful Escape of Palestinian Resistance Men from the Most Fortified ‘Israeli’ Prisons

Hezbollah Hails the Successful Escape of Palestinian Resistance Men from the Most Fortified 'Israeli' Prisons
By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah congratulates the Palestinian people and its resistance factions on the success of a group of detained resistance men to escape the most fortified ‘Israeli’ prisons in northern occupied Palestine. It considers the action of those honorable resistance fighters a qualitative achievement and a severe slap in the face of the occupation forces and their tight security measures, as well as humiliating failure for its security and intelligence services.

It is also additional evidence on the vitality of the Palestinian people, their cleverness, patience, and unending fight to liberate their land and detainees.

As Hezbollah finds in this dear occasion a chance to shed light again on the issue of the prisoners and detainees in the ‘Israeli’ prisons, and to expose the arbitrary ‘Israeli’ practices and grave violations against them, it asks Allah the almighty to protect the liberated brothers, and hopes that the resistance forces be able to liberate all detainees from the occupation’s prisons, and that their cause remains present in all platforms.

