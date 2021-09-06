Iran Warns of Different Response to Politicization of IAEA

By Staff- Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned “The International Atomic Energy Agency’s [IAEA] Board of Governors to avoid miscalculations in its upcoming ordinary meeting.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said the next meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors will be an ordinary one, during which nobody should make any miscalculation about Iran.

He also warned that using the IAEA’s platform for political purposes will trigger a different response from Iran.

Highlighting the “technical and respectful” interaction between Iran and the UN nuclear agency, the spokesman expressed hope that no party would meddle in the cooperation.

Khatibzadeh said he has heard the news of plans for a visit by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, noting that regular talks between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have been in progress.

Asked about the prospect of the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian spokesperson reiterated that the negotiations must fulfill the interests of Iran under the JCPOA and the UNSC Resolution 2231 which have been repeatedly violated by the US.

In parallel, Khatibzadeh reminded the US administration that following Trump’s mentality will only result in “maximum failure”, recommending that Washington should attend the Vienna talks with a genuine agenda and carry out the JCPOA in full.