Kingdom of Blood Thirsty Rulers: Another Saudi Detainee from Qatif Executed
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff
The Saudi regime committed yet another crime against opinion prisoners from Qatif eastern province as Adnan Mostafa al-Sharfa was pronounced executed upon a decree by the kingdom’s bloodthirsty rulers.
In allegations to justify the crime, the Saudi interior ministry claimed that al-Sharfa was smuggling weapons and attacking the security forces.
The ministry’s statement mentioned that the execution was carried out upon a royal decree.
The Saudi regime authorities seldom carries out the executions in an attempt to disguise its criminality, especially in the eyes of the western public opinion.
