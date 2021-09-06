No Script

Ashura 2021

 

Kingdom of Blood Thirsty Rulers: Another Saudi Detainee from Qatif Executed

Kingdom of Blood Thirsty Rulers: Another Saudi Detainee from Qatif Executed
By Staff

The Saudi regime committed yet another crime against opinion prisoners from Qatif eastern province as Adnan Mostafa al-Sharfa was pronounced executed upon a decree by the kingdom’s bloodthirsty rulers.

In allegations to justify the crime, the Saudi interior ministry claimed that al-Sharfa was smuggling weapons and attacking the security forces.

The ministry’s statement mentioned that the execution was carried out upon a royal decree.

The Saudi regime authorities seldom carries out the executions in an attempt to disguise its criminality, especially in the eyes of the western public opinion.

