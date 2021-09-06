Hezbollah Mourns Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan: He Was a Great Defender of Palestine, Resistance
Translated by Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah sent a telegram of condolences on the demise of the Head of the Supreme Shia Council in Lebanon, His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan.
The telegram read the following:
In the Name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful
{Those whose souls the angels take while they are virtuous, saying [to them], “Peace be upon you! Enter Paradise for what you used to do.”} – Noah, 32
Today, the Head of the Supreme Shia Council in Lebanon, His Eminence Ayatollah Sheikh Abdul Amir Qabalan [may Allah’s pleasure be bestowed on him], had left us to his eternal place, after a blessed life he spent in calling for Allah, Jihad in the path of Allah, serving the poor and the vulnerable, and working for unity, cohesion, and cooperation in the Shia, Muslim, and national circles. He had been a fierce defender of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and brave resistance. His Eminence had also been a strong supporter of the Resistance in Lebanon until his last breath, calling for, supporting, assisting and defending it.
His Eminence was loyal to the path of His Eminence Imam Sayyed Musa Sadr [May Allah returns him] and was adherent to his goals, carrying his hopes, and a merciful and loving father for all of his sons.
We have lost today a prominent figure on the Islamic and national levels in a sensitive phase during which Lebanon needs its prominent leaders who call for cooperation, mercy, and solidarity to drive the nation to the safe dock.
We in Hezbollah, on this painful occasion, extend our condolences to our lord, the Owner of this Time [peace be upon him], our prominent clerics and honorable scholars, the scientific religious schools, the Supreme Shia Council in Lebanon, and all Muslims and Lebanese people. We also extend the warmest condolences and the most honest sympathy with the honorable family [of Sheikh Qabalan]. Hezbollah also prays that Allah lays His patience and comfort upon them, and to let our prominent late Sheikh dwell in His mercy next to the Prophets, Awliyaa, and martyrs.
Hassan Nasrallah
Saturday, September 4th, 2021