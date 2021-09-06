New “Israeli” Failure: Six Palestinian Prisoners Escape Prison through Tunnel

By Staff, Agencies

In a new severe slap to the apartheid “Israeli” entity, six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape from Gilboa Prison in the West Bank overnight Sunday.

“Israeli” officials are concerned that the six will try to carry out attacks or escape the Zionist entity. Amongst the prisoners is Zakaria Zabidi, the former leader of Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade.

Prison officials surmise that the six escaped via a tunnel leading outside the prison walls that they had managed to dig over the past few months. The Shin Bet reported the inmates coordinated with collaborators outside the prison using a smuggled cellphone and had an escape car waiting for them. They were first noticed by local farmers who notified the police.

It was discovered that the six prisoners had escaped at around 4 A.M. during a head count.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said the Prisons Service. An official from the “Israel” Prison Service described the breach as "a major security and intelligence failure."

In a statement made shortly after the event the Islamic Jihad called the escape "heroic" and added that it will “shock the ‘Israeli defense’ system." Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum praised the prisoners saying "the escape proves the bravery of these prisoners, achieving freedom despite such strict security measures. It's a heroic and impressive action."

