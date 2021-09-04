No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Syria, Lebanon Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Syria, Lebanon Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese ministerial delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government, Zina Aker, arrived in Jdeidet Yabous border crossing on the Syrian border on Saturday.

The Lebanese delegation is scheduled to discuss with the Syrian officials bilateral cooperation.

Syria Lebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Syria, Lebanon Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Syria, Lebanon Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

2 hours ago
Three Quarters of Lebanon’s Residents Plunge into Poverty

Three Quarters of Lebanon’s Residents Plunge into Poverty

3 hours ago
Lebanon Records 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

6 hours ago
Hezbollah Offers Its Condolences on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim

Hezbollah Offers Its Condolences on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim

17 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 04-09-2021 Hour: 02:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot