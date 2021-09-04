- Home
Syria, Lebanon Discuss Bilateral Cooperation
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanese ministerial delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in the caretaker government, Zina Aker, arrived in Jdeidet Yabous border crossing on the Syrian border on Saturday.
The Lebanese delegation is scheduled to discuss with the Syrian officials bilateral cooperation.
