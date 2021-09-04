No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Lebanon Records 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.

The cases were found among 21,221 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7.5 percent.

The report also showed that 427 people were in hospital with the virus, including 200 patients in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.

The new numbers bring the aggregate to 605,521 cases and 8,079 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,922 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,482,308 or 31.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,416 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,212,769 individuals or 25.4 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

6 hours ago
Hezbollah Offers Its Condolences on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim

Hezbollah Offers Its Condolences on the Passing of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim

17 hours ago
Iran Ready to Sell More Fuel to Lebanon In Case Of Need – Amir Abdollahian

Iran Ready to Sell More Fuel to Lebanon In Case Of Need – Amir Abdollahian

one day ago
Lebanon Registers 1,121 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Registers 1,121 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 04-09-2021 Hour: 02:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot