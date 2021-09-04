- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 1,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 1,112 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.
The cases were found among 21,221 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7.5 percent.
The report also showed that 427 people were in hospital with the virus, including 200 patients in intensive care and 43 on ventilators.
The new numbers bring the aggregate to 605,521 cases and 8,079 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 8,922 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,482,308 or 31.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,416 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,212,769 individuals or 25.4 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.
Comments
- Related News