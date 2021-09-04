No Script

Syrian Air Defenses Shot Down 21 of 24 ‘Israeli’ Missiles Fired In Latest Raid on Damascus

Syria
By Staff, Agencies

Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles fired during a recent Zionist raid on Damascus, the Russian military said, noting that 21 projectiles were downed during the attack that was launched from the Lebanese airspace.

“At about 1:30 September 3, four ‘Israeli’ Air Force F-15 tactical fighters fired 24 guided missiles at targets in the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanese airspace,” Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria, said in a statement on Friday, referring to an attack on Damascus the night prior.

Additionally, Syrian state media reported the nighttime raid at around 1:30am local time on Friday, noting the country’s air defenses were “confronting hostile missiles in the sky over Damascus.”

Later on, they cited a military official who said the “‘Israeli’ enemy carried out air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut.”

