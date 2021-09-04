- Home
Syrian Air Defenses Shot Down 21 of 24 ‘Israeli’ Missiles Fired In Latest Raid on Damascus
By Staff, Agencies
Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles fired during a recent Zionist raid on Damascus, the Russian military said, noting that 21 projectiles were downed during the attack that was launched from the Lebanese airspace.
“At about 1:30 September 3, four ‘Israeli’ Air Force F-15 tactical fighters fired 24 guided missiles at targets in the Syrian Arab Republic from Lebanese airspace,” Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria, said in a statement on Friday, referring to an attack on Damascus the night prior.
Additionally, Syrian state media reported the nighttime raid at around 1:30am local time on Friday, noting the country’s air defenses were “confronting hostile missiles in the sky over Damascus.”
Later on, they cited a military official who said the “‘Israeli’ enemy carried out air aggression from the direction southeast of Beirut.”
