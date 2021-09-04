Imam Khamenei Condoles Demise of Major General Firouzabadi

By Staff, Agencies

In a message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei offered condolences on the demise of Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, the Leader's top military adviser.

Imam Khamenei offered his condolences on the demise of Hassan Firouzabadi in a letter sent to his wife and children.

The letter mentioned Imam Khamenei’s praise to late Firouzabadi's role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution and his services and measures in different sections of the Establishment after the victory of the Revolution.

His Eminence described Firouzabadi's faith, honesty and commitment to religion and revolutionary acts as a great advantage for him, stressing that these prominent characteristics will result in bestowing God's mercy towards him.

Elsewhere in his message, Imam Khamenei asked mercy and forgiveness for him from God and peace and patience for his family.

Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, a top military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution passed away on Friday in his 70s.

Firouzabadi was an Iranian ophthalmologist, military officer, and member of the Expediency Discernment Council.

He served as the Chief-of-Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces –the most senior military authority in Iran– from 1989 to 2016. After that, he was a senior military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.