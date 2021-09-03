Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement in which it offered its condolences for the departure of the great cleric and scholar, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim.

Below is the statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

“When a jurist believer dies, a void is left in Islam that nothing can ever again fill” – Imam Ali (AS)

Today, the Islamic world has been afflicted by the news of the passing of the great cleric and scholarly jurist, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Muhammad Saeed Al-Hakim (May Allah sanctify his secret) after a long life spent in the path of the true religion and the elevation of the status of religious seminaries and the issues of the Islamic world.

We in Hezbollah believe that this calamity is a great loss for the Islamic world, as he was a great scholar who had shouldered important and dangerous responsibilities in defending the truth, and he has suffered for many years in the face of the injustice that has befallen the Islamic nation and Iraq in particular by the former regime. He remained the holder of the unrelenting missionary position, as he enriched the Islamic library with literature and researches that will remain an asset for those seeking knowledge and integrity.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the Master of the Age and Time Imam al-Mahdi (AS), our great scholars, the family, sons, students and disciples of the great deceased, as well as to the Islamic world; asking Allah Almighty to unite him with his pure ancestors, peace be upon them. May Allah bestow patience upon everyone and that the seminaries remain preserved thanks to the countless giving of our venerable deceased (may Allah sanctify his secret) and our great scholars.