Putin Says Democracy in Afghanistan Can’t be Imposed by Force

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the situation in Afghanistan that followed the Western troop withdrawal a "catastrophe," stressing on Friday that democracy couldn't be imposed by force.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin said that if people needed democracy it will come to them naturally.

He then added that the United Nations and the body's Security Council should be responsible for guarding the global order: "The United Nations Organization and its Security Council, including the permanent five members, should be responsible for order in the world," Putin said.

However, Putin said, the policy of countries imposing standards from outside still continues elsewhere in the world.

The Russian leader, who previously said that America's 20-year-long presence in Afghanistan only led to "tragedies", argued that Russia was not interested in the disintegration of the Southern Asian country, as there will be no one for Moscow to talk to. He added that many radical movements that currently operate in Afghanistan pose a threat to Russia's neighbors and allies.

"The Taliban movement is not homogeneous, although it mostly consists of Pashtun tribes ... Representatives of many other organizations, including radical ones such as Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group], are present in Afghanistan. Many people, including radicals, were released from prisons," Putin said during the forum.

"The sooner the Taliban join the so-called family of civilized peoples, the easier it will be to communicate, have influence and ask question," he added.

Putin called on world powers to "join efforts" in making decisions regarding the legalization of political forces in Afghanistan, as he was asked whether Russia would recognize the Taliban.

The United States completed its 20-year-long military campaign in Afghanistan this week, which resulted in over 46,000 civilian deaths from all sides and the Taliban's eventual takeover of power on 15 August.