Iranian Envoy: Hezbollah Command Decides at Which Port Iran’s Oil Ship will Dock

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to Beirut says the vessel that has been loaded with Iranian fuel for Lebanon is to reach its destination shortly.

“Iran would not allow any regional or international party to stand up to the Islamic Republic and its decisions to help out the countries of the region,” Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia said in an interview with Lebanon’s al-Manar television network on Thursday.

“We stand by the regional countries against the policy of starving nations,” he added.

Firouznia said the oil ship will imminently reach the Lebanese people, adding that Hezbollah command is solely concerned with deciding at which port the ship will dock.

The Iranian diplomat underscored his country’s full support to the Resistance in Lebanon to face the “Israeli” enemy, adding that Iran is proud of the Lebanese Resistance strength and role in face of the Takfiri terror in the whole region.

Firouznia called the shipment an instance of natural and normal interaction between countries. “There is no reason for interference for any party, whether America or others,” he said.

The official noted that the Islamic Republic had also volunteered to help Lebanon’s electricity crisis.

Lebanon has been mired since late 2019 in a deep financial crisis that has caused the Lebanese pound to lose around 90 percent of its value to the dollar.

Severe fuel shortages and wide-scale power cuts have paralyzed the country, which is also grappling with a political deadlock.

The United States has played a major role in steering the crisis by taking the country under oppressive sanctions so it can impose its political preferences on it.