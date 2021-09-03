No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Iran

Former Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Dies of Coronavirus

Former Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Dies of Coronavirus
folder_openIran access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Hassan Firouzabadi died on Friday after enduring a period of illness.

For 27 years, Major General Firouzabadi had served as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces by the decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Media reports said that he has died of coronavirus.

After that in 2016, he was appointed by Imam Khamenei as the Military Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief and Major General Hossein Baqeri was appointed as his successor.

In a message on Friday, Major General Baqeri offered his condolences to Imam Khamenei for the loss of General Firouzabadi.

Iran IranianArmy

Comments

  1. Related News
Former Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Dies of Coronavirus

Former Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Dies of Coronavirus

14 hours ago
Iran Urges Europe to Adopt Tactful Stances, Honor JCPOA

Iran Urges Europe to Adopt Tactful Stances, Honor JCPOA

one day ago
Iran’s Navy Chief Vows Action against Regional Insecurity

Iran’s Navy Chief Vows Action against Regional Insecurity

one day ago
Raisi to ’Dear Brother’ Sayyed Nasrallah: Islamic Resistance An Influential Element in Regional Equations

Raisi to ’Dear Brother’ Sayyed Nasrallah: Islamic Resistance An Influential Element in Regional Equations

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 03-09-2021 Hour: 10:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot