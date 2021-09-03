- Home
Former Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Dies of Coronavirus
By Staff, Agencies
Former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Hassan Firouzabadi died on Friday after enduring a period of illness.
For 27 years, Major General Firouzabadi had served as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces by the decree of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.
Media reports said that he has died of coronavirus.
After that in 2016, he was appointed by Imam Khamenei as the Military Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief and Major General Hossein Baqeri was appointed as his successor.
In a message on Friday, Major General Baqeri offered his condolences to Imam Khamenei for the loss of General Firouzabadi.
