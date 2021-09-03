- Home
Iran Ready to Sell More Fuel to Lebanon In Case Of Need – Amir Abdollahian
By Staff, Agencies
Voicing Iran's support for the Lebanese government, army, and Resistance, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed Tehran's readiness to sell fuel shipments to the Lebanese government and businessmen in case of a need.
Speaking during a telephone conversation with Amir Abdollahian, former Lebanese Foreign Minister and leader of the Free Patriotic Movement Gebran Bassil appreciated the Islamic Republic of Iran over the selling of fuel to Lebanon.
Bassil criticized the policies of those who seek to starve the Lebanese people in order to achieve their political goals, calling for a comprehensive expansion of relations between the two countries.
While conveying the message of Lebanese President Michel Aoun to Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Bassil discussed the developments in the region with the Iranian top diplomat.
Amir Abdollahina also emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to sell its oil products to new customers.
If the Lebanese government and businessmen still need fuel, Iran is ready to sell fuel shipment to this country, he stressed.
Amir Abdollahian stressed Iran's constant support of the Lebanese government, army, and Resistance, stating that there are no restrictions in the field of expanding bilateral relations with Lebanon.
