Lebanon Registers 1,121 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Registers 1,121 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 16 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1,121 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

The cases were found among 16,232 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8 percent.

The report also showed that 435 people were in hospital with the virus, including 213 patients in intensive care and 46 on ventilators.

The new numbers bring the aggregate to 604,409 cases and 8,070 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,200 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,469,999 or 30.8 percent of the eligible population, as well as 4,901 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,202,591 individuals or 25.2 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

