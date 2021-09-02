- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Bin Salman Is Said To Have Played Role in Kabul Airport Attack
By Staff, Agencies
A Saudi opposition figure, Abdul Rahmad Suhaimi, has spoken of the role of crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman [MBS] in supporting Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] elements during the attack on Kabul airport.
According to the opponent, sources close to the Saudi government in Bin Salman's offices and ministries have confirmed the Saudi Crown Prince's support for the Daesh terrorist group in the attack on Kabul Airport.
As Suhaimi described, MBS has sought to show the Taliban is incapable of ensuring Afghan people's security and prove that under the Taliban Afghanistan will be a hub of terrorism.
Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul Airport on Thursday, August 26.
A “complex attack” on Thursday at the airport in Afghanistan’s capital caused a number of US and civilian casualties, the Pentagon said.
Several US service members were also killed in the attack.
Comments
- Related News