Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi sent a thank you letter to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, which read the following:

The Secretary General of Hezbollah

My dear brother, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimin, You Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may your blessings perpetuate

I thank you for your special congratulations on electing me as the President of the Islamic Republic, and the honest meanings of love conveyed in your letter.

Hezbollah is the good tree that has borne fruits thanks to your leadership, the resistance of the revolutionary and faithful youths, and the bloods of the righteous martyrs of the resistance… As long as we move forward, the blessings of this tree and its achievements will shine and sparkle more, to be the true hope of the Muslim nation. The power of the Islamic Resistance has made the leading revolutionary youth a nightmare that haunts the Zionist entity. It has also imposed a new deterrence equation on this usurper entity.

The role played by the Islamic Resistance in cementing safety and security in the face of the state terrorism and the Takfiri terrorism has turned this revolutionary tide of resistance into an influential element in regional equations… in which neither any political, military, or security side in the region, nor could any international power ignore its existence.

I am totally confident that, under the political guidance of His Eminence Imam Khamenei “May his shadow endure”, the Islamic Resistance can present a unique model of political work that conforms with the religious principles, in the course of cementing national independence through wide horizons of stability, development, and welfare.

Despite all animosities and grudges trailing it, the geography of the Islamic Resistance is not any more limited with Lebanon and Palestine… additionally, its efforts are not only focused on fighting the oppressors, aggressors, and the disordered… as the Islamic Resistance today has turned into an integrated school that raises the banner of security and stability in Lebanon, and calls for liberating the occupied Palestinian territories, and urges peace based on regional justice.

I ask Allah the almighty for the health, safety, and sublimity of my dear Mujahid brother, and for the good luck, happiness, and prosperity of the Islamic Resistance fighters.

Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran