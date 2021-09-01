No Script

UN Chief Warns Of 'Humanitarian Catastrophe' in Afghanistan, Calls for Funds

UN Chief Warns Of ’Humanitarian Catastrophe’ in Afghanistan, Calls for Funds
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations [UN] Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned of an impending humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, and requested funds for the country, following the departure of US occupation forces a day earlier.

Guterres encouraged member states to contribute aid "to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding."

"A humanitarian catastrophe is looming," he stated.

“One in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. More than half of all children under five are expected to become acutely malnourished in the next year," Guterres emphasized, reiterating that almost half of Afghanistan's population cannot currently survive without the intervention of humanitarian aid.

The country, which is facing the prospects of a brutal winter and harsh drought following the Taliban's takeover, is in urgent need of basic essentials. Food, shelter, and health supplies are in demand.

"People are losing access to basic goods and services every day. A humanitarian catastrophe looms," Guterres cautioned. "I call on all parties to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for life-saving and life-sustaining supplies, as well as for all humanitarian workers — men and women."

On Tuesday, the last US transport left Afghanistan, officially ending the 20 years of occupation with a resumption of power by the Taliban.

Afghanistan Taliban UnitedStates UnitedNations

