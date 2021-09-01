Palestine Urges Serious UN Action to End “Israeli” Occupation

By Staff, Agencies

Palestine has called on the United Nations General Assembly to take “responsible and serious” action to end the “Israeli” regime’s occupation, more than seven decades into the adoption of Resolution 181, which called for the partition of Palestine and sealed a truly unjust fate for its local residents.

“Only accountability can alter the downward trajectory of the situation on the ground” towards support for Palestinian rights, including self-determination,” Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations Feda Abdelhady-Nasser said in a statement.

She said recent developments have highlighted the seriousness of the situation, which has witnessed the “Israeli” entity annexing Palestinian lands, exercising apartheid policies against them and depriving them of all their fundamental human rights.

Abdelhady-Nasser added that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a highly negative impact on the living and working conditions of Palestinians, as reflected in the grave humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The diplomat said, in earlier letters addressed to the UN Security Council, the General Assembly and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, she had referred to the escalating intensity of crimes being committed by the “Israeli” entity and its settlers — namely attacks, arrests and imprisonment — against Palestinians.

The killing of children, in particular, has become a routine practice of “Israeli” military forces, the Palestinian diplomat added.

Moreover, Palestinian homes, lands and properties continue to be seized and destroyed and the Palestinian people displaced, Abdelhady-Nasser said.

“This is happening every day,” she said, drawing attention to events in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods, where Palestinian families constantly face the threat of expulsion or home demolition.

Abdelhady-Nasser said the time has come for the world community to implement United Nations resolutions and support the International Criminal Court [ICC] investigation into crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory, in order to move toward justice for innocent Palestinian victims.