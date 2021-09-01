Iranian Army Unveils New Air Defense Systems

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army unveiled a new homegrown radar capable of detecting 300 targets and an air defense command and control system used in low altitudes.

In a ceremony on Wednesday morning, Iran's Air Defense Commander Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard unveiled six military projects, saying only two of them are allowed to be made public.

One of the homegrown products is ‘Alborz’, a phased-array three-dimensional radar capable of detecting and tracking various aerial targets.

The Iranian radar can take action against stealth targets with a low cross-sectional area at a range of 450 kilometers and even at low altitudes.

Alborz can detect 300 targets simultaneously.

The second product unveiled on Wednesday is dubbed ‘Borhan’, an air defense command and control system used in low altitudes.

The system processes data from the electro-optical systems and radars and analyzes information to activate the missile systems. Borhan can be employed in radar jamming and deception operations.

In comments at the event, General Sabahi Fard said Iran has developed such advanced air defense equipment that it can monitor hostile activities even at the bases of the enemy.

If the enemies make any unwise decision against Iran, they will face a heavy defeat, he warned.

The general also noted that Iran has turned into the region’s top air defense power. “Today, the [Iranian] air defense has reached such a level of combat capabilities that it does not need [help from] other countries.”

The concept of radar-evading aircraft is meaningless in the structure of the Iranian air defense, the commander noted, saying the country’s air defense systems can detonate targets at a range of 200 kilometers.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere, including in the field of Air Defense.

In August 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei commended the Iranian Air Defense forces for their contribution to national security.

“The country owes its security to Air Defense’ preparedness and wakefulness,” Imam Khamenei said at the time.