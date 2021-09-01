No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Asia-Pacific...

IRG Smashes Terrorist Team in Western Iran

IRG Smashes Terrorist Team in Western Iran
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] forces smashed a team of terrorists in Iran’s western province of Kurdistan.

The IRG base in Kurdistan Province said in a statement that its border guards took action against a team of anti-Revolution elements in Sarvabad region on August 26.

A number of the intruding elements have been killed in the operation, the statement added, noting that a considerable amount of ammunition and equipment has also been confiscated.

The IRG said the terrorist team’s members had infiltrated into Iran from the common border with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, but were killed in an ambush.

The IRG is tasked with protecting the country’s northwestern and southeastern borders.

Iran kurdistan IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Smashes Terrorist Team in Western Iran

IRG Smashes Terrorist Team in Western Iran

7 hours ago
Iran to Hold New Round of Talks with Saudi Arabia - Envoy

Iran to Hold New Round of Talks with Saudi Arabia - Envoy

7 hours ago
Iran Tests Upgraded Version of Mersad Missile Defense System

Iran Tests Upgraded Version of Mersad Missile Defense System

one day ago
JCPOA Talks Must Yield Tangible Results: Iran’s FM

JCPOA Talks Must Yield Tangible Results: Iran’s FM

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 01-09-2021 Hour: 03:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot