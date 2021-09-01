Palestinian Youth Martyred as ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Shoot Him in Ramallah

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation soldiers have fatally shot a Palestinian youth in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the third in less than a week amid escalating tensions between the occupation regime forces and Palestinians.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said the young martyr, identified as Raed Yousef Jadallah, was shot dead by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces near the village of Beit Ur al-Tahta, west of Ramallah, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Citing local sources, the agency said ‘Israeli’ soldiers shot directly at the 39-year-old man at the western entrance to the village, leaving him to bleed in the place until he was dead.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed that the young man had been fatally shot by the occupation forces and his body was transferred to the hospital in Ramallah.

The latest Zionist crime was perpetrated less than a week after a Palestinian teenager died of his wounds sustained during earlier confrontations with Zionist military forces along the fence that separates the besieged Gaza Strip from the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories.

Palestinian medical sources said on Saturday that 12-year-old Omar Hasan Abu an-Neel had been hit in the head during protests in the area of Malka, east of Gaza City.

Last Wednesday, a Palestinian man also was martyred after sustaining gunshot wounds when the Zionist military forces had opened fire on a group of Palestinians attending a rally against the Tel Aviv regime in the same area.