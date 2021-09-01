No Script

Lebanon Records 1,040 Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 1,040 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

The cases were found among 20,398 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8 percent.

The report also showed that 445 people were in hospital with the virus, including 214 patients in intensive care and 50 on ventilators.

The new numbers bring the aggregate to 602,266 cases and 8,048 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,396 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,445,168 or 30.3 percent of the eligible population, as well as 7,145 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,204,191 individuals or 25.3 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.

