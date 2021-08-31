- Home
Devastating Wave of Police Deaths Due to COVID-19 Rocks Florida
By Staff, Agencies
At least 29 Florida law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise throughout the state.
Three officers in the Tampa Bay area recently lost their lives to the virus — St. Petersburg police officer Michael Weiskopf, 52, Manatee Corrections Department worker Douglas Clark, 67, and Polk County sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Broadhead, 32, Fox13 reported.
Weiskopf was unvaccinated, but the vaccination status of Clark and Broadhead is unknown.
Fox 13 reported that 19 staff at the St. Petersburg Police Department were out due to COVID-19 as of Aug. 28. None were hospitalized at the time, according to the outlet.
COVID-19 has taken the lives of at least 120 officers across the country in 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which lists the virus as the leading cause of death among law enforcement officials this year.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 4 percent in Florida over the past 14 days bringing the average number of hospitalizations to more than 16,000.
Approximately 52 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.
