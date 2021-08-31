No Script

Ashura 2021

 

Iran Tests Upgraded Version of Mersad Missile Defense System

folder_openIran access_time 20 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Army tested an upgraded version of the Mersad missile defense system in the country’s central desert.

The Mersad-16 homegrown missile defense system fired missiles to shoot down the intended targets.

Mersad is a medium-altitude surface-to-air missile system with electronic warfare capabilities.

According to General Khoshqalb, the Air Defense Force’s Operations Deputy, it has been fully developed by local experts and is capable of using new technologies to counter enemy’s electronic warfare and simultaneously engaging multiple hostile targets.

He said during the testing, Mersad-16 was put under the control of the Integrated Air Defense Network and, ordered by the Command and Control Center, it detected, engaged and destroyed the targets.

The general added that high agility and maneuverability are among the features of Mersad-16, which can detect and act against targets at any altitude.

A newer version of the missile defense system will be unveiled in the near future, he went on to say.

