JCPOA Talks Must Yield Tangible Results: Iran’s FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the ongoing talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], must lead to concrete results for the Iranian nation.

Speaking in a televised interview on Monday, he addressed the issue of Iran’s talks with the signatories of the JCPOA, saying the talks had to yield the Iranian nation a “tangible” outcome.

The talks began earlier this year to examine the likelihood of the revival of the deal after the US’s 2018 withdrawal from it.

Amir Abdollahian advised that during the negotiation process, Washington drop the language of threat against the Iranian nation, and rather “behave politely.”

“The Islamic Republic welcomes whatever talks that are governed by logic,” he stated.

Elsewhere, he put all of Afghanistan’s woes down to the United States’ misdeeds concerning the Central Asian country.

“All of Afghanistan’s problems are rooted in the Americans’ deeds,” he told a televised interview on Monday. “If foreigners let go of Afghanistan’s people, those people can [then] take decisions for their own country’s future,” the foreign minister added.

Iran, he said, backs a “safe” Afghanistan, where the Afghan nation can exercise their right to self-determination and form an all-inclusive government that represents all Afghan ethnicities.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 under the so-called banner of “war on terror.” The invasion toppled the Taliban militant group, but it soon rallied and started establishing effective presence in the majority of Afghanistan’s expanse.

Washington announced a full withdrawal in April amid a full-scale offensive by the Taliban aimed at renewing its rule over Afghanistan. The announcement only helped the militants to consolidate their grip over the beleaguered country.

Iraq, another regional country, that has taken the brunt of American interference has likewise “suffered much damage as a result of the US’s 2003-present trial-and-error policies” towards the Arab nation, the senior Iranian diplomat noted.

This is while “foreigners cannot play any role in the region’s development, and this [foreign interference] is not to the region’s benefit,” he asserted.

In the same context, Amir Abdollahian underlined that the Islamic Republic welcomes whatever gathering that could attract the region’s own members, rather than outside meddling.