Lebanon Records 775 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 775 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday, as China pledged a donation of 300,000 vaccines to the crises-hit country.
The cases were found among 11,393 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8 percent.
The report also showed that 457 people were in hospital with the virus, including 213 patients in intensive care and 41 on ventilators.
The new numbers bring the aggregate to 601,226 cases and 8,048 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 3,396 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,445,168 or 30.3 percent of the eligible population, as well as 7,145 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,204,191 individuals or 25.3 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.
Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan welcomed China's decision to donate the vaccine, hoping that it would help Lebanon deal with the pandemic.
