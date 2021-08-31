No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Lebanon Records 775 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Lebanon Records 775 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 775 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday, as China pledged a donation of 300,000 vaccines to the crises-hit country.

The cases were found among 11,393 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 8 percent.

The report also showed that 457 people were in hospital with the virus, including 213 patients in intensive care and 41 on ventilators.

The new numbers bring the aggregate to 601,226 cases and 8,048 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,396 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,445,168 or 30.3 percent of the eligible population, as well as 7,145 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,204,191 individuals or 25.3 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.

Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan welcomed China's decision to donate the vaccine, hoping that it would help Lebanon deal with the pandemic.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19 DeltaVariant

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 775 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Lebanon Records 775 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

3 hours ago
The Political Segment of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on the Ninth Night of Muharram 1443

The Political Segment of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech on the Ninth Night of Muharram 1443

one day ago
Lebanon Registers 1,124 Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Registers 1,124 Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.

3 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: US Responsible for Transferring Daesh Militants to Afghanistan, We Reject Investigative Judge’s Acts

Sayyed Nasrallah: US Responsible for Transferring Daesh Militants to Afghanistan, We Reject Investigative Judge’s Acts

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 31-08-2021 Hour: 01:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot