No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Afghanistan

UNHCR: Far Greater Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Afghanistan

UNHCR: Far Greater Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Afghanistan
folder_openAfghanistan access_time 12 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

As evacuations from Kabul wind down in coming days, "a larger crisis is just beginning" in Afghanistan and for its 39 million people, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday, appealing for support.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, whose agency said last Friday that up to 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end, reiterated a call for borders to remain open and for more countries to share "this humanitarian responsibility" with Iran and Pakistan which already host 2.2 million Afghans.

"The airlifts out of Kabul will end in a matter of days, and the tragedy that has unfolded will no longer be as visible. But it will still be a daily reality for millions of Afghans. We must not turn away. A far greater humanitarian crisis is just beginning," Grandi said in a statement.

Afghanistan unhcr kabul UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
UNHCR: Far Greater Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Afghanistan

UNHCR: Far Greater Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Afghanistan

12 hours ago
Kabul Airport Struck with Rockets after US Drone Strike

Kabul Airport Struck with Rockets after US Drone Strike

13 hours ago
US Attack Kills Nine Members of Afghan Family, Including Six Children

US Attack Kills Nine Members of Afghan Family, Including Six Children

15 hours ago
Ex-Pentagon Chief Predicts New Afghan War Against Al-Qaeda

Ex-Pentagon Chief Predicts New Afghan War Against Al-Qaeda

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 30-08-2021 Hour: 02:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot