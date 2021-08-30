Vienna Talks to Proceed Within Governing Consensus, Iran Decides To Which Country It Sells Fuel, Oil - Spox

By Staff, Agencies

The Vienna talks are not aimed at reaching a new agreement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, adding that from now on, these negotiations will proceed in the form of a governing consensus.

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, Khatibzadeh answered a question raised by reporters over prospects of JCPOA revival in Vienna talks, reminding that "The Vienna talks are not aimed at reaching a new agreement."

These talks are technical discussions and are not going to lead to a new text, Khatibzadeh noted, adding that from now on, these negotiations will proceed by a governing consensus and decisions will soon be made to determine whether the negotiations will be conducted by Foreign Ministry or any other governing body.

"Through the negotiations in Vienna, Tehran seeks to ensure the implementation of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA."

If the United States returns to its obligations under Resolution 2231 in a verified manner, Iran will certainly suspend its retaliatory measures, he stressed.

“We never left the table of JCPOA and it was the United States who violated the deal and withdrew it”, Khatibzadeh reminded. “JCPOA does not need a mediator”, he said, adding that Tehran has no direct or indirect dialogue with Washington."

The Americans must reconsider their behaviors and maximum pressure on the Iranian people, which is in fact economic terrorism, he stressed.

In another context, the Iranian spokesman underscored that it is the Iranian government that decides to which country it sells its fuel and oil, Khatibzadeh said, answering a question over Iran’s measure to sell fuel to Lebanon.

“Neither the United States nor any other country is in an illegal position to stop such legitimate trades,” he stressed

Legitimate trade is one of the basic axioms of international law, Khatibzadeh said, adding that and as long as there are customers, Iran will continue to sell fuel shipments.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian spokesman made clear that "Saudi Arabia is our neighbor in West Asia", he said and added, Iran spares no efforts in friendship with Riyadh.

Tehran and Riyadh share many commonalties for achieving peace and stability in the region, noted the spokesman.

Khatibzadeh said that there are no unresolvable obstacles between the two countries. Resolving the issues only requires the political will and action of Riyadh and Tehran.