Raisi: Oil Sale, Release of Iran’s Frozen Assets Top Priorities

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on his economic team to shift the focus on efforts to normalize the sale of oil and ensure the release of the country’s funds blocked abroad.

Speaking at a cabinet session on Sunday evening, Raisi said the pressing matters that the Iranian organizations must deal with immediately and seriously are the sale of oil and repatriation of the financial resources that have been unjustly blocked in other countries.

He also reiterated that the settlement of the economic problems should not depend on the removal of sanctions.

The administration will seek to have the sanctions lifted, but it won’t tie the efforts to resolve the economic problems to the termination of the sanctions, he stated, adding, “We will act in such a way that we’d be able to run the country even under the sanctions, considering the resistance economy and the domestic capacities.”

Raisi further stressed the need for serious action against corruption and administration of justice in all sectors.