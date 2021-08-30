- Home
Iranian President Appoints Mohammad Eslami as Iran’s New Nuclear Chief
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi in a decree appointed Mohammad Eslami as the new chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI].
Eslami, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development at the 12th administration, was appointed in a decree on Sunday issued by the president of the Islamic Republic.
He replaced Ali-Akbar Salehi was the former AEOI chief in the previous administration.
Eslami started his activity on Monday morning by his attendance at the venue of the Organization, and said that the AEOI is one of the most strategic sectors of the country which has an important impact on national empowerment.
With a focus on strategy of development and excellence, effective steps will be taken in line with removal of barriers and obstacles created ahead of development and progress of the country, he emphasized.
The AEOI is benefiting from the most experienced, competent, committed and talented manpower that can materialize most objectives of this organization, the new chief added.
