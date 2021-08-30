No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Amir Abdollahian, Assad Discuss Iran-Syria Cooperation

Amir Abdollahian, Assad Discuss Iran-Syria Cooperation
folder_openSyria access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad talked about the regional and international cooperation between the two allies at a meeting in Damascus.

The new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, who is visiting Syria with a high-ranking delegation, held talks with Assad on Sunday.

Amir Abdollahian congratulated Assad on holding a successful presidential election, and hailed Syria’s political and international victories and its achievements on the battlefield, and extended top Iranian officials’ greetings to the Syrian president.

He further referred to the economic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the need to activate the Joint Commission of Economic Cooperation and other existing related mechanisms, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Additionally, Abdollahian briefed Assad on a summit in Baghdad which he had attended a day earlier.

The Syrian president, for his part, expressed pleasure at Iran’s support for his country and outlined his views on the bilateral ties and also cooperation between Tehran and Damascus in the regional and international spheres.

The Iranian diplomat has traveled to Syria after a visit to Iraq, where he attended the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, a summit with the objective of calming regional tensions.

Before leaving Tehran for Baghdad on Saturday, Amir Abdollahian complained that Syria had not been invited to the summit, saying, “However, we are in contact and hold consultations with Syria’s leadership about the region’s security and sustainable development.”

Iran Syria hossein amir abdollahian BasharAssad

Comments

  1. Related News
Amir Abdollahian, Assad Discuss Iran-Syria Cooperation

Amir Abdollahian, Assad Discuss Iran-Syria Cooperation

2 hours ago
Syria Urges UN to Prevent ‘Israeli’ Acts of Aggression

Syria Urges UN to Prevent ‘Israeli’ Acts of Aggression

9 days ago
Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile ‘Israeli’ Targets over Damascus, Homs

Syrian Air Defenses Confront Hostile ‘Israeli’ Targets over Damascus, Homs

10 days ago
US Convoy of 30 Tankers Crosses into Iraq with Smuggled Syrian Oil

US Convoy of 30 Tankers Crosses into Iraq with Smuggled Syrian Oil

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 30-08-2021 Hour: 11:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot