No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ashura 2021

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Middle East...

Amir-Abdollahian From Baghdad Airport: US Cannot Evade Responsibility for Martyr Soleimani’s Assassination

Amir-Abdollahian From Baghdad Airport: US Cannot Evade Responsibility for Martyr Soleimani’s Assassination
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the US cannot escape from its responsibility for the assassination of martyr Qassemi Soleimani and it is a must for the Americans to bring to his murderers to justice.

He made the remarks in Baghdad Airport, where he paid tribute to Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the place of their martyrdom.

Amir-Abdollahian vowed that the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs will follow up the case of martyr Soleimani at the international bodies.

"The US must be held accountable to Iran, even if the previous US administration committed such a crime, the US government cannot escape this terrorist act," he underlined.

"The perpetrators of this terrorist attack must be punished for their actions," the Iranian diplomat added.

Heading a delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived at Baghdad International Airport on Saturday morning to attend Iraq's regional summit.

The Baghdad visit is Amir-Abdollahian’s first regional tour after gaining parliament's vote of confidence to take power as the Islamic Republic’s new foreign minister.

Iran Iraq hossein amir abdollahian UnitedStates QassemSoleimani AbuMahdiAlMuhandis

Comments

  1. Related News
Amir-Abdollahian From Baghdad Airport: US Cannot Evade Responsibility for Martyr Soleimani’s Assassination

Amir-Abdollahian From Baghdad Airport: US Cannot Evade Responsibility for Martyr Soleimani’s Assassination

4 hours ago
Katyusha Rockets Hit US Logistics Convoy in Southern Iraq

Katyusha Rockets Hit US Logistics Convoy in Southern Iraq

4 hours ago
Baghdad Conference Seen as Regional Turning Point

Baghdad Conference Seen as Regional Turning Point

5 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Forces Murder Palestinian Teen Near Gaza Strip Fence

‘Israeli’ Forces Murder Palestinian Teen Near Gaza Strip Fence

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 28-08-2021 Hour: 02:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot