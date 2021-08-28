- Home
Katyusha Rockets Hit US Logistics Convoy in Southern Iraq
By Staff, Agencies
Iraqi sources reported Saturday morning that rockets hit a US logistics convoy in southern Iraq.
A logistics convoy of the US occupation army in the Safwan region, on the Iraqi border with Kuwait, was targeted by rockets, the Iraqi news channel Saberin reported.
The Saberin news channel reported that the targeting took place using four Katyusha rockets, and noted that the convoy had been completely destroyed.
The source, however, did not provide further details or casualties.
US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been frequently targeted in recent months.
Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.
