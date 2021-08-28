Iran’s New Defense Minister: Improving Combat Power, Exporting Defense Products A Priority

By Staff, Agencies

The newly-appointed Defense Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that strengthening combat power by promoting defense systems against hard and semi-hard threats and exporting defense products have been set as the ministry’s priority.

Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani made the remarks at the venue of Ministry of Defense on Saturday during which he said that improving combat capability by upgrading defense systems against hard- and semi-hard threats waged by enemies against the country coupled with exporting defense products have been prioritized by the ministry.

During the meeting with his predecessor, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, he seized the opportunity to thank the latter for his drastic measures taken over the past four years for materializing most objectives of the country’s defense industry.

Strengthening combat capability through upgrading defense systems against hard and semi-hard threats is one of the main missions of the Ministry of Defense, General Ashtiani emphasized.

Benefiting from high capabilities and capacities of both public and private sectors and also knowledge-based companies is of the other priorities that will be followed up strictly at the ministry, he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Ashtiani pointed to the production of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine in the country as one of its main priorities and stated that production stage of ‘Fakhra Vaccine’ has reached its final stages and would be mass-produced in the very near future.