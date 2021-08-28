Father Of American Killed in Kabul Hits Out at Biden: He Turned His Back on Him

By Staff, Agencies

The parents of two of the dead service members reportedly attacked Joe Biden, saying their sons had been let down by poor leadership.

On Friday, as the world sought to take pause after the suicide bomb at Kabul airport killed more than 180 people, the identities of some of the 13 American service members killed in the incident emerged, along with the details of their lives.

Kareem Nikoui was from Norco, California. His father, Steve Nikoui, told reporters he had spent all day on Thursday with his head stuck in front of the television waiting for news of his son.

At around p.m., three young men from the Marine Corps came to his door to break the news, the young men were “more choked up than me,” he said.

He told the Daily Beast that he was a supporter of Donald Trump, and while he wanted to respect the office of the US president, he felt let down badly by Joe Biden.

“They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security. I blame my own military leaders,” he said.

“Biden turned his back on him. That’s it.”