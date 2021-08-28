No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Miscellaneous

Cristiano Ronaldo to Earn at Least £50 Mln With Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo to Earn at Least £50 Mln With Manchester United
folder_openMiscellaneous access_time 35 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Cristiano Ronaldo, who already has a personal fortune of more than £500 million, will earn £25 million a year with the Manchester United contract calculated until 2023, according to media reports.

According to the Sun, Ronaldo always wanted to go back to Manchester United, where he played from 2003 to 2009, having taken part in over 300 matches in all tournaments and scoring 130 goals.

“In his heart he only ever wanted to go back to Manchester United. He told the club he wanted to come home and now he is home,” a source said as quoted by the Sun.

Together with the Red Devils, he became a three-time champion of England and won the Champions League.

The main personal award for the Portuguese during his performance at Manchester United was the Golden Ball, received in 2008. This is a prestigious award given to the best player of the season in the world.

ManchesterUnited CristianoRonaldo

Comments

  1. Related News
Cristiano Ronaldo to Earn at Least £50 Mln With Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo to Earn at Least £50 Mln With Manchester United

35 minutes ago
Deal between Messi & PSG Settled, No Talks with Other Clubs Take Place

Deal between Messi & PSG Settled, No Talks with Other Clubs Take Place

17 days ago
Messi in Tears at Farewell Barcelona Press Conference

Messi in Tears at Farewell Barcelona Press Conference

18 days ago
Lionel Messi Will Leave FC Barcelona as Contract Talks Collapse

Lionel Messi Will Leave FC Barcelona as Contract Talks Collapse

22 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 28-08-2021 Hour: 12:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot