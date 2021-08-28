No Script

Shamkhani: Reciprocal Response to Biden, Bennett Threats Is Iran’s Right

By Staff, Agencies

In reaction to the recent meeting of US President Joe Biden and Zionist regime Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Secretary of the Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that their first meeting and the emphasis on using "Other Options" against Iran is an illegal threat to another country.

In a tweet on Saturday, Shamkhani wrote, "The first meeting between #Bennett and #Biden and the emphasis on using "Other Options" against #Iran, while being an illegal threat to another country, establishes the Islamic Republic of Iran's right to reciprocal response to Available Options."

Shamkhani’s tweet came as the US President Joe Biden told the Zionist regime's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting "diplomacy first" to try to rein in Iran's nuclear program but that if negotiations fail, he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

Israel Iran JoeBiden NaftaliBennett UnitedStates AliShamkhani

