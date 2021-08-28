- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Registers 1,124 Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon recorded 1,124 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Friday.
The cases were found among 20,477 tests, resulting in an average two-week positivity rate of 7.9 percent.
The report also showed that 439 people were in hospital with the virus, including 215 patients in intensive care and 48 on ventilators.
The new numbers bring the aggregate to 597,978 cases and 8,035 deaths in Lebanon since the virus was first discovered in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 13,158 first-dose vaccine jabs were administered, bringing the total to 1,421,921 or 29.8 percent of the eligible population, as well as 13,243 second-dose jabs, resulting in a total of 1,175,384 individuals or 24.6 percent of the eligible population now fully vaccinated in Lebanon since the vaccination began six months ago.
Comments
- Related News