Iran Warns ‘Israel’ Against Any Adventurism Amid Renewed Threats Of ‘Nuclear Terrorism’

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian envoy to the United Nations warned the Zionist regime against any adventurism toward the Islamic Republic amid renewed ‘Israeli’ threats of “nuclear terrorism.”

In a letter to the president of the United Nations Security Council on Friday, Zahra Ershadi, the deputy permanent representative of Iran to the UN, warned the regime against carrying out its threats of attacking Iran over its peaceful nuclear program.

She told the council’s chief about a terrorist act by the Tel Aviv regime at Iran’s Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant that occurred on April 11, saying the attack disrupted “the operations of this sensitive nuclear facility, which has been under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards and extensive monitoring.”

Ershadi then referred to a recent interview by Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in which he implicitly acknowledged that the occupation entity has carried out covert attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program and “brazenly” said that the regime would keep on with “such attacks.”

“It was followed by other shameless threats by” Zionist war minister Benny Gantz “to attack Iran, stating that ‘Israel’ has the means to act and will not hesitate to do so as well as the Chief of the General Staff of the regime, who revealed ‘Israel’s’ plans for launching strikes on Iran’s nuclear program,” she added.

In an interview with the news website Ynet earlier this month, Gantz said that the regime was prepared to attack Iran, saying that “we are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran.”

Furthermore, Aviv Kochavi, the Chief of the General Staff of the regime, said on Wednesday that ‘Israel’ was accelerating plans for a possible strike on Iran in case Tehran does not halt its nuclear program.

Such “explicit threats against a Member State of the United Nations constitute gross violations of international law, the United Nations Charter, particularly its Article 2, and therefore must not be tolerated by the international community and the Security Council,” Ershadi stressed.

“The deliberate targeting, by the ‘Israeli’ regime, of a highly sensitive safeguarded nuclear facility with the high risk of potential release of radioactive material constitutes reckless criminal acts of nuclear terrorism and serves as another clear example of its continued violation of international law. Bearing in mind that the growing and continuing threat of nuclear terrorism posed by the ‘Israeli’ regime threatens international peace and security, it is incumbent upon the international community to condemn such criminal terrorist acts in the strongest possible terms,” the Iranian envoy added.

Ershadi said that such adventuristic measures and terror attacks are in material breach of "cardinal principles of international law."

“Unchecked, such continued unlawful acts and systematic provocative measures, with all their serious ramifications, would undoubtedly further destabilize the region and also endanger international peace and security,” she stressed.

In conclusion, she said that since Iran is determined to exercise its “inalienable right” to develop research, production, and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in all its aspects, Tehran “warns against any possible miscalculation or adventurist act by the ‘Israeli’ regime.”